NH police chief stripped of duties strips off clothes, walks into storm

The police chief in a New Hampshire town took it literally when he was stripped of his duties at a local board meeting, disrobing to his underwear and walking out into a snowstorm.

Richard Lee has been chief in the small town of Croydon for 20 years.

The three-member select board on Tuesday night voted to eliminate the one-man department and move to 100% coverage by state police.

Lee was told to turn in the key to his cruiser, his guns and his uniform - immediately.

He went into an office and took off his clothes before the board chairman.

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the select board.

