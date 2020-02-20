NH police department awarded $200K for youth trauma response team

A New Hampshire police department has been given over $200,000.

It's coming through the state department of justice to help children who experience abuse and neglect.

Claremont Police are looking to develop a response team in the greater Claremont area.

They say the neglect and trauma that kids under the age of 18 experience can lead to risky health behaviors and even early death.

Both Claremont and Newport police departments say children are present at about 60 percent of the calls they respond to.

City council still needs to approve the funding.