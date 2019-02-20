NH police dog puts new drug-detecting skills to work

On his very first day on patrol after graduating from a drug detection class, a New Hampshire police dog put his new skills to use.

K-9 Nitro and his handler, Lebanon Police Ofc. Nicholas Alden, finished the Drug Detection Course at the Vermont Police Canine Academy Friday. Nitro learned to detect drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Wednesday, on Nitro's first day of patrol after graduating from the training, he alerted on a vehicle during a search. Police say it led them to 3 grams of suspected meth.

Nitro and Ofc. Alden start Canine Academy Patrol School this summer.