NH police find suspect accused of approaching kids; no charges filed

New Hampshire police have found the man accused of trying to give children a ride and now no charges are being filed after police say they talked to the guy.

New Hampshire State Police say two days ago, they got a report that a man in a dirty red van pulled up to children walking to the bus stop on River Road in Chesterfield.

He allegedly asked the kids several times if they needed a ride, they said no and kept walking.

Police say they found the man and determined it was not an attempted abduction and no threat to the public.

While this situation ended okay, police say they want you to keep reporting any suspicious behavior.