NH police identify 'person of interest' in Laconia killing

New Hampshire law enforcement officials say they have identified a "person of interest" in the investigation into the death of a 57-year-old Laconia man.

Officials said Wednesday that investigators want to speak to 21-year-old Hassan Sapry. He was last seen Tuesday in Laconia, and is believed to be on foot.

Officials say he's considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The body of Wilfred Guzman Sr. was found inside his Laconia home on Friday. An autopsy determined he died of blunt and sharp force injury to the head.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

