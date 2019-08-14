NH police say woman drove 10 miles the wrong way

State police in New Hampshire say a 22-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly drove the wrong way for 10 miles on a state highway, even going through a toll plaza in the wrong direction.

The incident was first reported at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle driven by Rachel Barris of Hollis continued traveling northbound on the wrong side of F.E. Everett Turnpike. She entered Interstate 293 before eventually going into Manchester. Along the way, Barris passed the wrong way through Bedford toll plaza.

Troopers stopped the vehicle near Exit 7 on Interstate 293.

Police say Barris was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct. She's due in court next month.

It could not be determined if she has an attorney. There was no phone listing for Barris.

