NH police trying to track down graffiti vandals

Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire, are looking for two teens who they say tried to spray paint graffiti on the Rail Trail on Sunday.

Investigators say the boys ran off after being approached by an officer.

They were tracked to the Romano Circle area of Lebanon.

The two are described as being between 15 and 17. One is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with blond hair. The other is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with dirty blond or brown hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Lebanon at 603-448-1212.