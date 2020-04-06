NH prison employee tests positive for virus

New Hampshire's Department of Corrections says an employee who works at the state prison for men in Concord has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now quarantined at home.

Department spokeswoman Lara Montenegro said the department late Friday that the employee had tested positive. The employee last worked at the prison on March 25 and did not return until Wednesday, April 1, but was denied entry based on the COVID-19 screening process and was directed to follow up with a health care provider.

Montenegro said that follow-up resulted in the positive test confirmation. The screening for staff includes a temperature and visual check.

