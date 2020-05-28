NH racetrack puts brakes on season; unemployment claims down

A New Hampshire racetrack that violated the state’s order prohibiting large gatherings has put its season on hold after Gov. Chris Sununu said the attorney general’s office would take action against it.

State authorities said Riverside Speedway in Groveton held races with spectators on Saturday despite being warned by police. Riverside announced Wednesday the season has been postponed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Riverside said it can still allow cars to practice.

Also, nearly 7,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week. That's down more than 1,800 from the previous week and has been on the decline since early April.

