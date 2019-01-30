NH regulators won't force utility to buy wood-fired energy

New Hampshire regulators say they won't force Eversource to buy more wood-fired energy while a new state law on the matter is still under dispute at the federal level.

The law, which would subsidize New Hampshire's biomass plants, passed over Gov. Chris Sununu's veto last year and is scheduled to go into effect Friday. New Hampshire Public Radio reports opponents have asked federal regulators to find that law violates federal energy policy.

The Public Utilities Commission has decided it can't force Eversource to sign contracts to buy biomass power. New Hampshire's ratepayer advocate, Don Kreis, calls the situation a "standoff." He said if the law takes effect, it could cost Eversource customers about $10 million over the next year.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with the New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)