NH rental accommodations to reopen Friday

Despite dozens of new COVID-19 cases confirmed every day, New Hampshire will be opening all rental accommodations on Friday.

Hotels, cabins, short term rentals and bed and breakfasts can all open at 50 percent capacity.

The capacity restrictions do not apply to inns or B&Bs with fewer than two internal rooms or have individual outside room access.

Face coverings are recommended when physical distancing is not possible.

Out of state visitors must quarantine for 14 days before their stay.

Visitors will be required to have a NH driver's license or a signed document saying that all guests have met the quarantine requirement.

