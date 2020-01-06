NH requiring more dementia care training as elder boom nears

New Hampshire is now requiring training for the care of people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia in some homes and facilities in the state.

The state budget includes new training requirements that set minimum conditions for staff members working in residential homes or community-based programs with people who have forms of dementia.

The Concord Monitor reports the requirements went into effect on Jan. 1. New Hampshire is the second-fastest aging state in the country. The state also has more than 25,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease, and more are expected due to the coming elder boom.

