NH rescuers save man, dog who fell through ice

Police in New Hampshire have come to the aid of a couple and their dog after the animal fell through the ice on a lake and the owners then also got stuck.

Canaan police said the dog wandered about 75 feet out onto thin ice on Canaan Street Lake on Tuesday night and fell through. The 67-year-old man tried to rescue the dog but fell through, too. His 61-year-old wife then tried to reach them by canoe and became trapped.

A neighbor then heard screaming and called 911.

Rescuers deployed a sled and personnel in cold-water survival suits. They reached the man and his dog who were in the water for about 45 minutes. They then helped the woman.

The man was treated for hypothermia. The dog was taken to a veterinarian.

