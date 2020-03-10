NH residents encouraged to report 'ice-out' conditions

As spring approaches, New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services wants to hear from residents when lakes and ponds become ice-free.

The “ice-out" conditions mean a water body is thawed and can be navigated by boat. Lake Winnipesaukee has annual “ice-out" observations by aircraft. New Hampshire Public Radio reports there are “ice-out" conditions on some lakes in the southern part of the state. It's similar to conditions in other mild winter years, such as 2018 and 2016.

State officials are looking for more long-term data of “ice-in" dates, as well, to show whether warmer winters are causing shorter ice seasons.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

