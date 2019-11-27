NH residents honor Franklin Pierce on 215th birthday

Community members have placed a wreath at the gravesite of the nation's only president from New Hampshire in remembrance of the 215th anniversary of his birth.

Franklin Pierce was honored in Old North Cemetery in Concord on Tuesday. The New Hampshire Army National Guard and the Pierce Brigade set a wreath at the 14th president's gravesite. Students from the Christa McAuliffe School also participated.

The White House sends the wreath every year to mark the president's date of birth and contributions serving in the country's highest office. Pierce was president from 1853 to 1857. His actual birthdate is Nov. 23. He was born in Hillsborough in 1804.

