NH residents sue over Medicaid work requirements

Low-income residents of New Hampshire are suing the federal government over the state's work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

The National Health Law Program, New Hampshire Legal Assistance and the National Center for Law and Economic Justice sued on behalf of a 26-year-old sporting goods store cashier, a 40-year-old who does seasonal work and lives off the land and a couple with three children.

The rules require most recipients to spend at least 100 hours a month working, going to school or performing community service. The plaintiffs argue the requirements are costly and ineffective and will cause the most vulnerable residents to lose coverage.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said his office may intervene in what he called a national organization's attempt to undo a bipartisan agreement that will benefit New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)