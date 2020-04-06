N.H. highway rest stops closed, emergency orders extended

New Hampshire's state-run highway rest stops and welcome centers are closed.

The closures started Sunday evening as a part of slowing the spread of the virus.

About 30 rest stop workers will be temporarily reassigned to the state’s liquor and wine outlets, according to the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

The privately run Hooksett welcome center on I-93 will remain open, however.

Governor Chris Sununu is also extending some emergency orders in the state for an additional three weeks.

That means restaurants must continue to be carryout or delivery only and people can't gather in groups of 10 or more. These orders and a number of others in the state remain in effect until May 4.