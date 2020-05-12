NH rules for reopening hotels, gyms, attractions taking shape

A panel tasked with reopening New Hampshire’s economy agrees on proposals for lodging, outdoor attractions, gyms and some other sectors.

The recommendations on which the pandemic-recovery task force agreed Tuesday won’t be final until health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu OK them. The group unanimously recommended hotels be limited to half their capacity. The limit would not apply to motels with outdoor access to rooms or to inns and bed-and-breakfasts with 10 or fewer rooms.

Face masks would be required for staffers and are recommended for guests. A reopening date of May 22 is recommended for lodging.

