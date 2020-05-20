NH rural health clinics get money to expand virus testing

New Hampshire health clinics are getting nearly $700,000 to expand coronavirus testing in rural communities.

Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update today on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire. It's scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

The money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can be used to plan for a testing program, purchasing supplies, training providers and reporting data on testing activities.

It can also be used to build temporary structures or retrofitting existing facilities.

Fourteen clinics in New Hampshire will receive the funding.

As of Tuesday, 3,721 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, and 182 had died.

