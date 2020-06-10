NH safety official Plummer to step down at end of month

Longtime New Hampshire public safety official Perry Plummer is resigning as of June 30.

Plummer is currently the assistant commissioner at the state Department of Safety.

He had previously served as director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and as director of fire standards and training and the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.

In a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu, Plummer said in leading the state through 17 national disasters and five states of emergency including the most recent response to the COVID pandemic, he's never felt more resourced and fully supported.

