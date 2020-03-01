N.H. school asks students and staff to stay home after Europe trip

School officials from the Kearsarge Regional School District are asking students and staff who attended a trip to Europe over school break, to stay home this week amid fears of the coronavirus.

35 Kearsarge Regional High School students and staff traveled to Italy, France and the U.K. during the educational trip. Officials say students were in the the Lombardy and Veneto region of Italy for a very brief period of time and there is no indication that the students were exposed to the virus.

District Superintendent Winifried Feneberg says out of an abundance of caution, the school is asking the group to stay home from school this week, and return on Monday, March 9. Officials will also monitor all students.

"Thankfully, we have a number of modern technological resources at our disposal. We are utilizing Google Classrooms, Skype, Facetime and a bevy of other tools to ensure that the students who are returning from abroad are able to continue their studies with as minimal an impact as possible," said Superintendent Feneberg.

Officials say attendance will not be held against students for their absences.