NH schools close, courts scale back, medical procedures delayed

Schools are closed, courts are significantly scaling back and elective medical procedures are being delayed as New Hampshire responds to the spread of the new coronavirus.

As of Monday, more than 10 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued an order Sunday closing K-12 public schools until April 3.

On Monday, the state's judicial branch halted nearly all proceedings at courts statewide, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health began delaying some elective procedures.

