NH senators seek to increase community college accountability

Two state senators hope to increase accountability and transparency in the budgeting process for New Hampshire's community college system.

Concord Democrat Dan Feltes and Deerfield Republican John Reagan expressed concern after the New Hampshire Technical Institute announced that it is laying off 10 people, including senior professors, on Dec. 27.

While the layoff announcement came after the filing deadline for new legislation, the senators say they will seek some kind of legislative fix to address the issue. They criticized the college system for previously saying it would maintain staffing levels after getting a nearly 20 percent increase in taxpayer money.

