NH senior home resident who used bear pepper spray indicted

A former resident of a New Hampshire senior care facility accused of using bear pepper spray on an employee has been indicted.

The Caledonian Record reports the Country Village Center employee was taken to a hospital for treatment last year. The Lancaster facility was evacuated because of the spray's strong odor.

James Hilton, 75, who lived there, was indicted on a charge of exposing the public to toxic biological or chemical substances. He’s since been relocated to another facility, but the Caledonian Record said it couldn’t determine where Hilton was living. An address or number couldn’t be found for him.

Police said the spray, likely bought online, is a respiratory irritant that causes temporary irritation and inflammation of the mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs and causes breathing difficulties.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)