NH stakeholders to discuss COVID-19 relief aid

The impact of the coronavirus in housing, transportation, agriculture and more will be explored Thursday by a new subcommittee of New Hampshire Governor Sununu's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.

A stakeholder advisory board will meet by phone Thursday to begin discussing recommendations on relief efforts across New Hampshire’s communities and private industries. The group's initial members represent farms, hospitals, community action programs, ski areas and other sectors.

Meanwhile, a hearing is set for Friday in a lawsuit filed by Democratic lawmakers who insist the Legislature’s fiscal committee must approve how the state spends its $1.25 billion in federal relief aid.

Sununu and other governors are expected to hold a meeting with President Trump Thursday at 3 p.m. where the topic of how to reopen the economy is likely to be a key topic. Sununu earlier this week said he is working with other governors to come up with a plan.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,139 coronavirus cases in the state and 32 deaths.