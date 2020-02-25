NH state treasurer stepping down next month

New Hampshire State Treasurer Bill Dwyer says he's planning to step down at the end of next month.

Dwyer calls his service to New Hampshire's government and citizens “the most fitting culmination of over 35 years in the financial services industry."

Gov. Chris Sununu and other state leaders thanked Dwyer for his service.

Dwyer, who became treasurer in 2014, says he'll resign on March 26.

Sununu said he will appoint Deputy State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle to succeed him until the Legislature elects a new treasurer in December. Her appointment must be confirmed by the Executive Council.

