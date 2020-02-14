NH state worker files whistleblower suit over child services

A New Hampshire state health department employee alleges in a lawsuit that the agency is failing to protect children and that she has been retaliated against for speaking out.

Social worker Anna Carrigan filed suit earlier this month against the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

Her attorney, Michael Lewis, said the state isn't meeting a legal requirement to respond and assess child welfare cases within 60 days.

Lewis said supervisors have suppressed Carrigan's ability to speak out.

She started going public with her complaints last year after a family member became involved in the state's child protection system.

The department and the Attorney General's office declined to comment.

