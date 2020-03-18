NH Legislature to close until April 10

New Hampshire's State House is closed and the legislative session has been suspended until April 10.

Top lawmakers announced the closure Tuesday, saying they're trying to protect the health of their members and the public.

“Our top priority as legislative leaders is to protect the health and wellbeing of our members, staff, and the public. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, we have made the decision to extend the suspension of all legislative activities through April 10. While lawmakers are not at the State House, we are all working closely with our communities, state agencies, and Governor Sununu to address this outbreak and curb the health and economic impacts as much as possible,” the Senate President and Speaker of the House said in a joint statement.