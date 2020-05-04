WATCH LIVE: Gov. Sununu to give update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has extended New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order to May 31 while allowing the restricted reopening of restaurants, hair salons and other businesses throughout the month.

Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire on Monday. It's scheduled to start at 3 p.m. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

The state issued guidelines last week for all businesses regarding screening of employees, workplace cleaning and other practices to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

Hair salons, barbershops, retail stores and drive-in movie theaters will be allowed to reopen May 11 with different requirements for the various industries.

Campgrounds are now limited to 50 percent capacity, and out-of-state visitors are prohibited unless they are members of a private campground.

Restaurants, currently limited to takeout and delivery, can offer outdoor dining starting May 18.

