NH student applicants sought for 'Governor for a Day' contest

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is looking for applications from middle and high school students for the 2019 "Governor for a Day" essay competition.

Interested students are invited to submit a 250-to-500-word essay completing the sentence, "If I were Governor for a day, I would ..."

One student will be selected and will be invited to join Sununu for a day.

Submissions are due by Friday, April 26. Click here for details on how to apply.

The "Governor for a Day" initiative was launched last year to foster civic education and promote youth participation in government.

