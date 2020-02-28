NH studies effect of rising seas on coastal roadways

New Hampshire officials will use federal funds to examine the effects of rising seas on major highways and connecting routes on the coast.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is funding a "vulnerability assessment" for the I-95, Route 1 and Route 1A corridors, along with local connector roads.

Researchers will combine traffic models and climate change projections to determine what areas have a higher risk of flooding from rising sea levels.

