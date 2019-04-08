NH submits plan for supplemental opioid response funding

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has submitted the state's proposed plan for supplemental grant funding to the federal government, which includes expanding access to residential treatment and availability of naloxone for those at risk of an overdose.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that New Hampshire is eligible to receive nearly $12 million in funding. The state's proposal includes increased funding to eliminate barriers to treatment and recovery services.

Health Department Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers said Monday while the system is only three months old, barriers such as the lack of housing and availability of treatment remain.

The state has used initial funding to create a new system with clear points of entry for people with an opioid use disorder, using a regional approach.

