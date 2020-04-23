NH summer fairs canceled; initial unemployment claims down

Some summer fairs In New Hampshire have already been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stratham Fair is annually the first in a season of fairs that stretches into October but called off the event scheduled for July 16-19. The annual Lancaster Fair, held during Labor Day weekend, also was canceled.

Also, the U.S. Labor Department reports more than 19,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, down more than 6,000 from the previous week.

The latest number covers new claims through April 18.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

