NH task force approves rules for sports, gambling, driver's ed

The task force on reopening New Hampshire’s economy has approved recommendations related to bingo, basketball and allowing driving instructors back behind the wheel.

The rules recommended for charitable gaming include limiting the number of seats at blackjack and poker tables, but players would not be required to wear masks.

At indoor sports facilities, face coverings would be recommended for staff, players or guests coming within 3 feet of each other.

The driver’s education rules say drivers and students would be required to wear masks while on the road.

The recommendations next go to public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu.

