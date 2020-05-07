NH task force hears from arts sector; new jobless claims drop

The head of one of New Hampshire’s largest theaters hopes state officials will soon lay out a timetable for lifting the ban on large gatherings so the performing arts industry can plan for reopening.

Nicolette Clarke, executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, spoke to the Governor's Economic Reopening Task Force on Thursday. She says living in limbo is frustrating and costly.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Labor Department says nearly 12,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week. That's down from a peak of 39,000 in early April.

