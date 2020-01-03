NH to offer LPN program at community colleges

New Hampshire officials are trying to help with the significant shortage of nurses in the state.

The Community College System of New Hampshire will be offering an LPN program across the state.

The first program will begin on Jan. 21 at River Valley Community College in Claremont.

Those interested in the LPN program must have passed all four sections of the nursing entrance exam ATI-TEAS, have had high school college chemistry and must submit their high school transcript, GED or HiSET.

Prospective students must also be a licensed nursing assistant to apply.