NH to receive $28M in federal funding for opioid crisis

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have announced that New Hampshire will receive just over $28 million in federal funds to support the substance abuse crisis.

WMUR-TV reports that the senators announced Friday that the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will provide State Opioid Response grants to New Hampshire in 2020.

A new provision authored by Shaheen will allow the funds to be applied to treat patients with meth and cocaine dependency.

According to the data used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to determine grant funding, New Hampshire had 35.8 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2018 and 37 deaths per 100,000 in 2017.

