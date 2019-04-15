NH toddler shot in leg; bullet came from downstairs apartment

Police in New Hampshire say a 2-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when a gun discharged from a downstairs apartment, and a man is in custody.

Police Chief James Burroughs in Newport, New Hampshire said the girl hospitalized. She is in stable condition.

Burroughs said police found the girl inside the second-floor apartment with a gunshot injury to her right leg late Sunday. Their investigation showed a single shot had come from the first-floor apartment.

They arrested the sole occupant of the apartment, 51-year-old Timothy Hale, on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn't immediately known if Hale had a lawyer.

Police said a single 12-gauge shotgun round was discharged from Hale's bedroom through the ceiling.

