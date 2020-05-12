NH town considers face mask ordinance with $200 fine

Officials in a New Hampshire town near the Massachusetts state line have been considering an ordinance that would make wearing a face mask mandatory indoors in a public space.

The proposed ordinance in Salem would require anyone over age 2 to wear some type of face covering, or face up to a $200 fine. The board of selectmen discussed the matter during a virtual meeting Monday but didn’t vote on it. Some callers opposed the idea and felt the fine was too high.

In Massachusetts, residents are required to wear facial coverings when in public. Those who refuse could face fines as high as $300.

