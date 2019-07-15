NH towns cleanup from latest round of flash flooding

Cleanup continues in New Hampshire's Upper Valley after some communities were hit with flash flooding last week.

Town officials in Canaan say that the flooding last Thursday was worse than Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Local resident Betty Dennison said it was the worst she's seen in nearly 60 years. "We were surrounded with rushing rushing water. It was scary," she said.

Dennison's niece shared video of the Dennison's Jerusalem Road home in Canaan surrounded by fast moving water. Four days later, life has mostly returned to normal, though debris remains scattered across the yard and mud coats the basement floor. "Luckily the porch seems to be ok. There's a lot debris under the porch that washed in," Dennison said.

The road in front of the house is now passable. It's one of dozens damaged during Thursday's heavy rain. "Almost every road that I have that is dirt in the town has been damaged severely," said Mike Samson, Canaan's town administrator.

In neighboring Orange, state highway trucks were out Monday fixing damage. Canaan got help over the weekend from several other communities including Hanover, Lebanon, Enfield and Claremont. "We moved in about 3,000 yards of gravel and stone on Saturday, which is a lot of material to move in one day," Samson said.

He says the damage in his town will easily exceed a half-a-million dollars. That includes a blown out bridge to the town's transfer station, which abuts the Canaan Motor Club.

"At this point given the damage, I mean it's taken out 100-yards of the track and just to redo that is going to take several months," said the motor club's Tillman Gerngross.

The mile and-a-half paved track built in 2013 is closed indefinitely. Hundreds of feet of destroyed fencing give some idea of the power of the water that rushed through this area. "Under no circumstances will I rebuild this and spend that money, and then it happens again two years from now. So, I need to have some assurance that there is going to be stability here in terms of the watershed," Gerngross said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu toured the area. FEMA officials were expected to visit Monday. Town officials say they will not be able to pay for the damage alone and they also say that the fixes need to be long term. "This is our third 100-year storm that we have had in the last four years, so it's clearly a problem that is not going to go away," Samson said.

He says they are in the process of taking out an emergency bank loan to temporarily pay for the repairs and that the work could take several months to complete.