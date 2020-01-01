NH traffic fatalities down by more than 30 percent in 2019

New Hampshire safety officials say traffic fatalities in the state were down by more than 30 percent in 2019.

State police and the Office of Highway Safety said that as of Dec. 31, there were 99 traffic-related fatalities and 88 fatal crashes.

At the same time last year, there were 143 traffic-related fatalities and 130 fatal crashes.

Both categories were down by more than 30 percent.

Impaired driving, speeding and distraction continue to be the top contributing factors to crashes and fatalities in New Hampshire.

