NH transportation officials to discuss Route 16 improvements

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to discuss a project to improve a section of Route 16 just north of the Dummer-Cambridge town line.

The meeting will be part of the Coos County delegation meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Lancaster. The purpose of the meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit input to ensure that it meets public transportation needs and community goals.

The project extends north of the Dummer-Cambridge town line about 1.3 miles.

