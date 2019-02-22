NH troopers charge more drivers for snow on cars

Police say a New Hampshire state trooper stopped 20 vehicles in three hours while enforcing a law that requires motorists to clear snow and ice before hitting the road.

WMUR-TV reports the trooper who issued the tickets Thursday was enforcing what's known as New Hampshire's 2002 Jessica's Law, named for Jessica Smith who was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.

Police say the Troop B trooper is the same one who issued 17 Jessica's Law tickets in a four-hour period last week.

Violators of Jessica's Law face fines of $250 to $500 for a first offense and $500 to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

