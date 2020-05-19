NH unemployment hits record 16.3% in coronavirus pandemic

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for April reflects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic at 16.3 percent, the highest rate since 1976, the earliest year such data is available.

The unemployment rate was an increase of 13.9% from the March rate. The April 2019 rate was 2.5%.

The New Hampshire Employment Security agency released the seasonally adjusted numbers Tuesday.

The state estimated that 590,980 people were employed last month, a decrease of 152,150 from March and the lowest level since May 1994. That's according to estimates that weren’t seasonally adjusted.

The number of unemployed residents increased by 101,490 over the month to 122,570, the highest level in its records.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)