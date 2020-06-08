NH unemployment paid since March 24 tops sum of last 8 years

The deputy commissioner of the Department of Employment Security says more money has been paid in unemployment benefits in New Hampshire in the last 11 weeks of the coronavirus pandemic than in the last eight years combined.

Richard Lavers told the governor's economic reopening task force Monday that just under $649 million has been paid since March 24, with the federal government paying 84% of that total.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are responding to the coronavirus with a package of bills that would boost funding for vulnerable populations while increasing transparency around how all federal aid is being spent.

