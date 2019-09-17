NH unemployment rate for August unchanged

New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for August was 2.5 percent, unchanged from the July rate and the same as a year earlier.

The state estimates that 752,380 people were employed last month, an increase of 920 from July and an increase of 8,380 from a year ago.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August was 3.7 percent. That was a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

