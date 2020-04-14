NH unemployment rate for March doesn't show effects of virus

A survey done before state emergency orders regarding the coronavirus shows New Hampshire's unemployment rate for March was 2.6%.

The unemployment rate was unchanged from the February rate. A year ago, the rate was 2.5%.

The survey covered businesses through March 12. Many businesses closed after that date.

One order requiring nonessential businesses to close was issued March 26.

The state has received over 100,000 new unemployment claims since March 17.

