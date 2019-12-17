NH unemployment rate for November unchanged from October

New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for November was 2.6%, unchanged from the October rate and slightly higher than last year.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for November 2018 was 2.4 % in New Hampshire.

The state estimates that 756,010 people were employed last month, an increase of 1,410 from October and an increase of 10,710 from a year ago.

The estimates were released Tuesday.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 3.5%.

That was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)