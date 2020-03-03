NH unemployment rate unchanged for January

New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for January was 2.6%, unchanged from the December rate and slightly higher than last year.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for January 2019 was 2.5 % in New Hampshire. The state estimates that 758,250 people were employed last month. That's an increase of 1,570 from December and an increase of 8,650 from a year ago.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 3.6%. That was a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the previous year.

