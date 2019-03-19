NH unemployment rate unchanged from January

New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for February was 2.4 percent, unchanged from the January rate and a decrease from 2.7 percent a year earlier.

The state estimates that 747,600 people were employed last month, an increase of 1,220 from January and an increase of 8,900 from a year ago.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 3.8 percent. That was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

